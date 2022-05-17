Stella Chesang ticks Cape boxes

Stella Chesang is back, and with a bang. After a three-year maternity break, the Ugandan long-distance runner returned to action to win the Cape Town 10K in South Africa on Sunday.

The 25-year-old marked a solid return in elite running by beating a strong field to win the race in a national record (NR) time of 30 minutes and 39 seconds.

“A comeback win,” remarked her manager Jurrie van der Velden. Chesang had not competed since finishing sixth at the Durban 10K in South Africa on October 13, 2019.

She consequently missed selection to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and only returned to compete in February when she came 12th at the Agnes Tirop Cross-country Classic in Eldoret, Kenya.

Yesterday, she broke her previous NR mark of 31:14 set when she won the Durban 10K in 2018. Since 2018, she has been living in Kenya with her husband and recovering from giving birth to top shape is not an oatmeal.

“Determination and hard work,” the Dutch man explained how Chesang got her body back in shape.

“She has always been very committed,” he added.

“It’s a very good result. The level of women in long-distance running is by far not on the level of the men’s. That’s also because of culture,” stated coach Addy Ruiter.

Sights on Oregon

The reigning 10000m Commonwealth champion Chesang reached the tape ahead of Kenyan Jesca Chelangat who crossed home in 30:48, while former 1500m world record holder Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba was third in 31:02.

Another Ugandan Sarah Chelangat was fifth in 31:35 whereas Mercyline Chelangat, who also came out of a maternity break to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics last June, came seventh in 31:52.

Chesang will attempt to qualify for the Oregon World Championships over the 10000m in Europe next month, according to Jurrie.

Meanwhile, Winnie Nanyondo broke her own personal best from 9:27.25 to 8:52.30 after she came 13th in the 3000m race at the Doha Diamond League in Qatar on Friday night.

In the 5000m National event, youngster Rogers Kibet had the support of pacemaker Ronald Musagala but they were overwhelmed by the brutal weather conditions and even if he won in 13:36.49, he missed the qualification mark of 13:13.50 to the Oregon Worlds.