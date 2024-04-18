The Legends Marathon: D-day nigh

First it was Daily Monitor sports journalist Andrew Mwanguhya’s idea but the reality of the much awaited Legends Marathon is now set for the home strait with a number of backers.

The marathon set to help athletes smoothen their transition from days of peak activity to their retirement will have its inaugural edition happen Saturday at Nakasero Primary School Grounds.

The headline runner Moses Kipsiro will be joined by former Olympic swimmer Ganzi Mugula, former Crested Cranes midfielder Jean Sseninde, former Cricket Cranes captain Davis Karashani plus Alex Mubiru and a host of other rugby legends in the 5km run that will be flagged off by Dr. Maggie Kigozi at 7am.

Commissioner for Police Ashraf Chemonges is one of the lead runners of the 21km that will be flagged off at 6.30am.

Thirty minutes earlier, the big acts – led by Nation Media Group’s head of radio Joseph Beyanga, former Vision Group chief executive officer Robert Kabushenga and a host of endorsers from Kampala’s running community – would have set off for the 42km run flagged off by Kipsiro.

The 2015 World Championships marathon bronze medalist Solomon Munyo Mutai is among the guests expected at the event. He will be around to support the runners but will not participate as he is readying himself for the Olympics.

Basketball’s evergreen legend Flavia Oketcho is also among the headline promoters of the event that will be present.

The Legends Marathon

Saturday – Flagoffs

6am: 42km

6.30am: 21km