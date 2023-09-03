Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon gold goes to Kapchorwa

Kapchorwa-based athlete, Vitalis Kwemoi was crowned the champion of the male 42km run race winner at the second edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon that climaxed on Saturday in Kasese.

Joining thousands of runners draped in neon green kits, Kwemoi used only 2 hours, 17 minutes and 21 seconds to complete his race and beat his closest opponent Bernard Cheptoch by just a second while Abraham Kiplimo came third.

After his triumph, Kwemoi revealed that he had used two months before to prepare for the race with a major target of winning the UGX8m cash prize.

Kwemois’ dream is to emulate Joshua Cheptegei and Victor Kiplangat and also win gold for Uganda at the World stage.

“I hope it will be the first of many as I am also eyeing qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games. Unlike Kapchorwa where I come from, Kasese was hot, but I braved the weather and came out victorious,” Kwemoi said after his victory.

In the women’s category, 30-year-old Arua based athlete, Viola Chemos Munyera beat Rosina Jepkosgei and Priscilla Chelangat who came second and third respectively in the 42km category.

Just like Kwemoi, Chemos’ dream is also to represent Uganda at the international stage.

The top five in the 21km half marathon(both male and female) walked away with UGX 5m, 4m, 3m, 2m and 1m respectively.

Over 2000 runners from 14 countries took part in this year’s marathon, an increase from the 800 that graced the inaugural edition. Amos Wekesa, the Director of Equator Hikes, organisers of the marathon said that the marathon is beginning to get world stage recognition.

Among the notable names were Rob Walker, an international athletics commentator, three-time commonwealth gold medalist Moses Kipsiro and his team of runners.

“This year has been an incredible experience with a spectacular mix of participants both local and international. The marathon has now become a beacon of sports tourism and domestic tourism,” he said.

Andrew Kilonzo, the managing director of Uganda Breweries, official sponsors of the marathon commended Kasese people for the hospitality they have exhibited to the runners for the two editions. He added that the marathon will continue with its sole objective of uplifting the lives of the people in Kasese.

“As UBL we are proud of this marathon because of the positive impact it has had on the Kasese region. It has cast the spotlight of the world on the tourism-rich Kasese and this is going to have a lasting influence on the community,” Kilonzo said.