Work cut out for marathoners Kissa, Kiplangat

Marathon running pair Victor Kiplangat and Stephen Kissa will have to do it all in the next months if they are to secure podium finishes at the Budapest World Athletics Championships in Hungary later in August.

The duo experienced some reality checks in speed on the road at the weekend, with none nearing the podium.

Reality checks

First, Kissa came through a distant 16th place after posting a time of 29 minutes and 7.77 seconds at the Bengaluru 10K in India.

But Sunday continued to check their coach Addy Ruiter and manager Jurrie van der Velden’s patience and plans after Kiplangat posted 29:11 in a distant 11th place during the Great Manchester Run in India.

“I’m not surprised,” Ruiter reacted, “The boys are just a few weeks back in training, and the focus is on Budapest,” he said.

For context, Kissa and Kiplangat are the country’s two fastest marathoners, after they did a 2-4 at last year’s Hamburg Marathon in Germany.

Missed targets

Kissa, who posted a respectable sub-2:07h in 11th at the Tokyo Marathon in Japan back in March, had desired to improve his 10K personal best to 27 minutes. It did not happen.

“He was there with the leaders until 7.58km, and then let them go. It could be that he is missing some speed but also mental toughness,” said Jurrie.

Kiplangat’s case could be a little more complex. The Commonwealth marathon champion arrived in Manchester on the eve of the race after a delayed visa reception and he struggled to compete.

After 5km, when a group comprising the likes of Marc Scott and Stewart McSweyn attempted to chase gun-to-tape winner Italian Eyob Faniel, Kiplangat never responded.

“Yes the race was fine, but I had some hamstring and I struggled to reach the finishing line,” he said. Kiplangat has never finished beyond fourth place in a 42km event but that will be tested by an experienced field in Budapest.

90 days of work

After finishing second with a national record of 2:04:48 in Hamburg last year, Kissa stepped in a hole and limped to 21st at the Chicago Marathon last October and in Tokyo, he suffered a cramp in the left leg.

With medals on offer in Budapest, there won’t be room for error. “The good thing is, it is all in their hands. If they stay in the training camp and do every single workout coach gives them in the next three months, something good will come,” said Jurrie.

“So basically they determine the outcome in Budapest based on how they follow the program,” he added.

The Dutchman was Stephen Kiprotich’s manager when he powered to the marathon titles at the London 2012 Olympics in England and the 2013 Moscow Worlds in Russia.

GREAT MANCHESTER RUN

MEN’S 10K RESULT

1 Eyob Faniel (ITA) 28:27

2 Marc Scott (GBR) 28:31

3 Stewart McSweyn (AUS) 28:35

11 Victor Kiplangat (UGA) 29:11

BENGALURU 10K (MEN)

1 Sabastain Sawe (KEN) 27:58.24

2 Rodrigue Kwizera (BUR) 27:58.35

3 Hillary Chepkwoni (KEN) 27:59.70

16 Stephen Kissa (UGA) 29:07.77

SEIKO GOLDEN GRAND PRIX

MEN’S 3000M

1 Hyuga Endo (JPN) 7:45.08

2 Kazuya Shiojiri (JPN) 7:46.37

3 Charles Karanja (KEN) 7:47.31