World Para Athletics: Uganda’s Masisa fails to start in Paris

Fred Masisa’s trip to the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris has been futile after the runner failed to start in the 100m T11 Heat 3 this morning.

All the other three runners including Greece’s Athanasios Ghavelas, China’s Tao Ye and Canada’s George Quarcoo qualified for the final, which is contested by runners with the most severe visual impairment. But Masisa and his guide Joshua Jagalo did not start, hence failing to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Coach Jameson Ssenkungu, who is handling the three Ugandan athletes in Paris, has not yet responded to our queries regarding Masisa’s misfortunes.

Now 2017 David Emong and Peace Oroma, who run on Sunday must hope for better fortunes.

On Sunday, Emong will be running the Men’s 1500m T46 final, while Oroma, who finished fifth in the 1500m T13 final on Monday, must make amends in the 400m T13 Heats.

The permutations

Only the three who are medallists will qualify for the Paralympics directly. The others will be ranked according to their performances, and out of which the best eight in the world by the end of April 2024 will make it to the Paris 2024 Games.