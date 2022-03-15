Yeko gold in world varsity cross-country

Yeko Dismas came first winning Gold in the University Championship Cross Country Men's race. Photo Courtesy

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

Yeko was a front runner most of the time, exchanging the lead with German Markus Georger and tactically staying behind teammate Wangwe before exploding in the final lap

Budding long distance runner Dismas Yeko executed the perfect final kicks to claim gold at the World University Cross-Country event in Portugal on Saturday.

