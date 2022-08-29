Blazers roll the dice in playoffs

Namuwongo Blazers did not require to engage second gear to register their first ever playoffs victory in the National Basketball League on Saturday at YMCA, Wandegeya.

The league’s top seed took care of business in their first game of the quarterfinal series with KCCA panthers and ran out 63-41 winners to move a win closer to the second round.

Centre Saidi Amisi was in unforgiving mode and poured in 24 points to go with 14 rebounds to lead the newcomers. The Blazers started on the front foot with Kenneth Wachira doing the damage early.

Stephen Nyeko’s charges led 19-8 after the first quarter to set the pace. The offense got a bit static in the second frame with the Panthers stepping up on defence and edging the scrappy affair 11-6.

Blazers led 25-19 at the end of a low scoring first half but took the third and fourth quarters 22-12 and 16-10 respectively to draw first blood in the series.

David Deng and Wachira contributed 13 and 11 points on a day Blazers shot a dismal four of 29 from three-point range.

Tusker Lite Player of the Game Amisi was dominant and made 10 of his 17 attempts inside the paint.

Emmanuel Odongkara was the only Panthers player to score in double figures and his 10 points were simply not enough. Daniel Gaaki had nine while Leonardo Gilabi got seven points and 12 rebounds for Brian Wathum’s charges.

The Blazers will now be looking to close the series when the two sides meet in game two on Wednesday night.

JKL too strong

JKL Lady Dolphins have now won 19 games in a row. The defending champions made light work Nabisunsa in a one sided 70-40 victory to start the postseason.

Taudenciah Oluoch led the Lady Dolphins with a double-double of 10 points and 17 rebounds while Brenda Ekone and Hope Akello added 19 and 13 points respectively.

Patience Karungi scored 16 points and was the only Nabisunsa player in double figure on the day.

After ending the regular season with a commanding 18-0 record, Henry Malinga’s troops remain on course for a third straight championship.





National Basketball League Playoffs

Results

W -JKL 70-40 Nabisunsa (JKL lead 1-0)

W -KIU Rangers 90-38 Miracle (KIU lead 1-0)