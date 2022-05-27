City Oilers attempting to hit stride as first round climaxes

City Oilers play KIU Titans at the Lugogo Indoor Arena this evening in their second game as part of a sequence that will see them play three games in four days.

The run will see the Oilers conclude their first round engagements and while they could finsh second in the standings upon completion, captain James Okello believes they are yet to hit their stride this season.

“Personally, I have not played my best but it’s not only me. I think all of us are still playing below average but the second round is coming and we have to pull up our socks,” Okello opined yesterday.

He was however instrumental for the Oilers on Wednesday evening picking up the Tusker-Lite-player of the game accolade after scoring 18 points and picking 15 rebounds in a 77-50 blow-out win over Our Saviour at Lugogo.

The game was the first for the team since the Oilers since they suffered a road accident in Pakwach as they returned from the funeral of Okello’s mother a fortnight ago.

The accident left guards Ben Komakech and Jimmy Enabu nursing injuries which could stretch the Oilers for the remaining two first round games against KIU and Ndejje University tomorrow.

They play a KIU team that is sixth on the 13-team standings with a 7-4 record with the Oilers just above them at 8-2.

“We play a team that I think is one of the best in the League so we still have to respect them and go and compete,” Okello added.