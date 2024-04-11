City Oilers close to full strength in Egypt

City Oilers have intensified their preparations ahead of the Basketball Africa League Nile Conference slated for April 19-28 in Cairo, Egypt.

The Ugandan outfit flew out to Alexandria, Egypt, last Saturday and held its first training session on Monday, with four of the foreign-based additions joining the team for the first time.

Brandon Sebirumbi, Dane Miller Jr, Rembert Patrick Ronald and Bashir Ahmed were the first of the lot to arrive and team up with the Uganda-based legion that comprises Tonny Drilleba, Fayed Baale, James Okello, Titus Lual, Ivan Muhwezi and Allawi Ssenkubuge.

Miller Jr. and Brandon Ssebirumbi were part of the Oilers side that cruised through the Division East Elite 16 in South Africa last year, while Rembert and Bashir are new additions to the unit.

Rembert has previously played in countries like Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Lebanon, and Serbia, and will add experience to the club.

Ahmed, meanwhile, attended St John’s College and has played in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kosovo.

Robinson Opong and BAL Elevate player Khaman Maluach are the pieces yet to link up with the nine-time National Basketball League champions.

Opong is expected to arrive on Friday, while Maluach will be the last to link up with the group when it officially enters the BAL camp on April 14.

Under the tutelage of former Morocco International Karim Nesba, Oilers will have had close to 10 days of intense training before heading to Cairo for their first piece of action, a clash with defending champions and hosts Al Ahly.

Nesba arrived in Uganda weeks ago and managed to take the team through its paces before leaving for Egypt.

But it is in Egypt that he now links up with the rest of the team to form a chemistry good enough for Oilers’ second BAL season.

Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya) and Bangui (Central African Republic) are the other teams in the Nile Conference.

The Oilers will be looking to be in the top two to automatically book a place in the BAL Playoffs slated for late May in Kigali, Rwanda.

NILE CONFERENCE

City Oilers BAL squad



Tony Drileba, James Okello, Titus Lual, Ivan Muhwezi, Fayed Baale and Allawi Ssenkubuge, Robinson Opong, Brandon Sebirumbi, Dane Miller Jr. Anthony, Bashir Ahmed Mohammed and Rembert Patrick Ronald, Khaman Maluach.