City Oilers marked as NBL tips off

In terms of success, the difference between City Oilers and KIU Titans is like night and day.

One has won the National Basketball League championship eight times in a row, while the other has yet to show anything.

Maybe a UCU Invitational Tournament won by Julius Lutwama's charges in Mukono two weeks ago.

The two sides will, however, start off the action for the 2023 basketball season on Sunday as the favourites to lead the title race.

The Titans will be one of the biggest challengers this season, having kept the team's core from last season and added a few pieces.

Saidi Amisi is the most significant addition to the Titans' roster, and alongside players like other new signings Innocent Ochera, and Peter Obleng, the Kansanga outfit will fancy their chances.

Brian Opiyo and Collins Kasujja are the other faces added to the core that already featured Edgar Munaba, Joseph Chuma, Isaiah Mabeny and Henry Okoth.

Teams have, however, continued to assemble teams to dethrone Oilers but have yet to be successful. KIU, themselves, have assembled a big squad before, but the Oilers were champions at the end of the season.

And the Oilers side has added two of the best players in the local league, Fayed Baale and Titus Lual.

Baale will add creativity to the champions, while Lual's length and rebounding prowess greatly improves the team's inside game.

Jimmy Enabu, Tony Drileba and James Okello are still the faces of the team, but the new additions will add the necessary hunger and thirst for the championship.

While Mandy Juruni's side prepares for their debut Basketball Africa League season, winning title number nine remains of great interest, and the journey starts tonight.

Meanwhile, the JKL Lady Dolphins will be looking for the perfect start to the season against the team that stopped them from completing a three-peat last season.

The UCU Lady Canons pulled off a mighty comeback from 3-1 down to win the championship in Game Seven.

Nicholas Natuhereza's side, however, goes into the new season without last season's MVP, Rose Akon.

And with JKL poaching Agatha Kamwada from UCU, Leticia Awor and Becky Longom from KCCA, they should be favourites yet again.

National Basketball League

Playing Sunday (Lugogo)

W -Stormers vs. Miracle -10am

M -Power vs. Rezlife -12pm

M -Ndejje vs. KCCA -2pm

W -Lady Canons vs. Lady Dolphins -4pm