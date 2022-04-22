Coach Juruni happy with Oilers’ response

City Oilers lost their opening game of the season to Namuwongo Blazers but have since been on a good run of form. They are on a four-game winning streak and will be looking to stretch to five when they take on five-time league winners Power at the MTN Arena tonight.

Head Coach Mandy Juruni is impressed by the team’s current form despite some core players of the side struggling to hit the top. They have a 4-1 record and sit fifth on the 13-team log.

“We bounced back well and are having a good run since the loss,” Juruni told this publication. “We still have players who have not yet played to the expected levels and we have talked to them about this and read them the stats.

“We are still getting better as a team.”

Jimmy Enabu and James Okello are some of the players who have not engaged second gear yet.

New signing Ivan Lumanyika, Tony Drileba, Ruai Luak and Ivan Muhwezi have all put in a shift to see Oilers move up the table.

Power test

Against Power, Oilers will be favourites to register yet another victory but Juruni is aware of the challenge Bernice Ankunda’s charges can present. “Power has had a good run as well this season and they have players who have been in the league for a while and have the experience.

“We have to respect them and understand that we are facing a good team

“We will be up for it and as always we want to win.

Geoffrey Soro and Francis Kasinde, returnees to Power after spells away, have been the leaders of the team in the first games of the season and picked up Tusker Lite Player of the Game accolades.