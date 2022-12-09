Crowning moment for untouchable Lady Jaguars

For National Basketball League-bound JT Lady Jaguars, winning the Women’s Division One Championship looks like a matter of when not if.

And the when is likely on Saturday in Game Three of the Fuba Division One Finals.

Actually, the women’s lower division action could have already gone into the Christmas break had Fuba stuck with the original schedule of having Game Three on Wednesday.

The action was postponed to today and the Lady Jaguars will be out to complete a clean sweep of the Kampala University to win the championship and wait for top flight basketball next season.

The two sides have already achieved the ultimate goal of promotion and lifting the title will be the icing on the cake.

Lady Jaguars are star studded and have not lost any game all season. They eased through the regular season with a perfect 15-0 record before sweeping Watoto 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Former UCU Lady Canons stars Zainah Lokwameri, Maureen Amoding, Sarah Ageno, Rhoda Naggita, Annet Among and Sarafina Drichuru are all with the side and have been putting up the numbers all season.

Former KCCA Leopards and JKL Lady Dolphins forward Muhayimina Namuwaya is the other big name on the team’s roster.

The side won the first game 67-28 and the second 73-27 to take a 2-0 lead in this one-sided final series.

Meanwhile Kampala Rockets can also win the men’s Division One championship with another victory over Rez Life tonight.

Having won the first game 59-55 and lost Game Two 81-67, the Rockets edged closer to the championship with a 62-54 victory on Wednesday.

Fuba Division One Finals

Tomorrow at YMCA

JT Lady Jaguars vs. Kampala University, 2pm

Gulu Hawks vs. JT Jaguars, 4pm

Kampala Rockets Vs Rezlife, 6pm

Sunday fixtures

Gulu Hawks vs. JT Jaguars, 11am



Kampala University Ladies vs. JT Lady Jaguars, 1pm