Fiba U18 Zone V: Junior Silverbacks in spot of bother

The Junior Silverbacks start to the Fiba U18 Zone V Qualifiers was met with player eligibility challenges.

According to Fiba rules, players born out of an African country are supposed to acquire their passports before they turn 16.

Several of Uganda’s foreign based players were born in the USA and the UK.

Kagaba Musiime, Mukisa Nkugwa, Eli Ssenyange and Jotham Ssewanyana all failed to get the green light in time for Sunday's clash with Tanzania.

That meant that head coach Andrew Tendo only had seven players to use in the opener against Tanzania last evening at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Uganda will be hoping to have the four players cleared in time to play Monday’s highly-anticipated clash with neighbours Rwanda.

Rwanda started the tournament on a high by pummeling Kenya 81-52 in the boys’ first game.

Yves Murenzi’s charges got out of the blocks early to lead 21-06 and despite a second quarter fight back by Kenya, the Rwandans remained in charge en route to a comfortable victory.

Dylan Kayijuka scored 20 points while Shema Niyibizi and Christian Iranzi added 15 and 12 respectively.

Junior Gazelles have a clean slate. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Charlse Mwere’s double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds was among the few positives for Kenya on the day.

The Junior Gazelles, meanwhile, will go up against Kenya, who beat Tanzania 57-47 in the opening game of the tournament.

The tournament will be played on a round robin format, with each side facing all the others in the tournament once before the top four progress to the semifinals.

At the semifinal stage, the top ranked team will face the fourth while Number Two and Three battle it out in the other fixture to determine the two finalists.

The eventual winner of the qualifiers will then book the lone ticket to Afrobasket.

Fiba U18 Zone V Qualifiers

Results

Girls

Kenya 57-47 Tanzania

Boys

Rwanda 81-52 Kenya

Playing Monday at Lugogo

Girls

Rwanda vs. Tanzania, 12pm

Uganda vs. Kenya, 5pm

Boys

Tanzania vs. Kenya, 2.30pm