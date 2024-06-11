Fiba Zone V Qualifiers: How New Kids on the Block demolished Rwanda

The Uganda Junior Silverbacks entered Monday night’s clash with Rwanda in a buoyant mood following clearance of four of their players by Fiba to take part in the tournament.

Kagaba Musiime, Mukisa Nkugwa, Eli Senyange and JothamSsewanyana missed the opener against Tanzania and were only cleared with about one hour to tip off of the game against neighbors Rwanda.

Head coach Andrew Tendo stuck to his team that started in the 103-48 win over Tanzania and despite starting on the back foot, trailing 15-11, Uganda had the last laugh and registered a commanding 78-49 win.

The victory, Uganda’s second in a row, saw Uganda field her strongest team, with the three of the additions showing why they are important in Tendo’s rotation.

Musiime came off the bench and needed 21 minutes to record a team-high 15 points and two rebounds, while shooting six-for-11 from the field.

Nkugwa, meanwhile, shot five-for-10 enroute to 14 points. He also picked three rebounds and four assists.

With Rwanda double teaming Tejan Rugette most of the game, it was the rest of his teammates who did the biggest damage.

Gideon Ekukwai was a menace around the rim, with his five-for-six rhythm leading to 10 points and six rebounds, while EdrineEkau scored 11 and picked five rebounds.

Uganda poured in 31 points in the third quarter and limited Rwanda to seven to break away. And despite Rwanda edging the final quarter 20-17, the damage had been done for the home crowd to celebrate at the end.

Uganda’s last game of the first phase is against Kenya on Tuesday, with semifinals set for Thursday and the final on Friday.

The Junior Gazelles, meanwhile, defeated Kenya 97-47 to make it two wins in a row.