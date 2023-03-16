Fuba, Stanbic Bank enter Shs360m partnership

On a day the National Basketball League was meant to tip off at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium, Fuba and the basketball fraternity are instead celebrating a different milestone.

The league, which was initially meant to tip off on March 10, was postponed to March 17 but will now start on Sunday, March 19, due unavailability of the facility.

In more positive news for basketball, however, Fuba and Stanbic bank signed a Shs120m-a-year deal for the next three years.

The deal was revealed Thursday afternoon at the Stanbic Business Incubator Limited with re-elected Fuba president Nasser Sserunjogi, revealing that it was ‘exciting times for basketball’.

The bank will support the league with Shs360m by the time the deal expires.

The partnership will be through the Stanbic brand of Flexipay, through which fans can pay for tickets to games when the season eventually starts.

“As Fuba, we are partnering with Stanbic bank through Flexipay as payment partner for our games,” Sserunjogi told Daily Monitor after the unveiling.

“We believe that this partnership will go a long way in developing the game of basketball, and we are excited and looking to a very fruitful partnership,” he added.

Stanbic’s Head of Communication, Kenneth Agutamba, said: “We are a brand that loves sports in general, we support rugby and football and now we are extending the support to basketball.”

Stanbic are sponsors of rugby side Black Pirates and the Uganda Cup competition in football.

Through Flexipay, fans will be able to access discounts on tickets as one of the incentives.

The deal is the first announcement in Sserunjogi’s new four-year term.

The top-flight division of the league will tip off Sunday morning at Lugogo.





National Basketball League

Opening fixtures (Sunday, Lugogo)

W -Stormers vs. Miracle -10am

M -Power vs. Rezlife -12pm

M -Ndejje vs. KCCA -2pm

W -Lady Canons vs. JKL -4pm