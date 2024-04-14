JKL finish Round One on top

JKL Lady Dolphins concluded their National Basketball League first round business with a commanding 72-58 victory over JT Lady Jaguars over the weekend night to stay top of the pile halfway through the regular season.

Henry Malinga’s charges boast a 10-1 record, the best in the women’s division and will start the second round as the team to beat.

The clash at Lugogo showed the difference between the two sides, with the Lady Jaguars starting strong before fading, while the Lady Dolphins relied on a roster littered with talent to get back in the game and cement the victory.

JKL trailed 21-15 after the first quarter but managed to get hot in the second frame to get back in the game and lead 40-28 going into the halftime break.

Evelyn Nakiyingi, eventually named Player of the Game with a game-high 14 points, shot six-for-ten from the field to lead the charge for the three-time champions.

Hope Akello, on the other hand, was a handful for JT’s bigs, Annet Among and Mercy Batamuliza, dominating the paint to record a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds on the night.

The Lady Jaguars were without Sarah Ageno and struggled to keep up with the defending champions all night.

Flavia Oketcho contributed 11 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sandra Ayikoru and Brenda Kayaga contributed 12 points apiece and were the only Lady Jaguars players to reach double digits.

The 55-50 defeat to KIU Rangers is the only dent on JKL’s report card in the first round.

KCCA Leopards, UCU Lady Canons, and KIU Rangers, all with a joint record of 9-2, are JKL’s closest challengers for this year’s championship.

The Lady Jaguars finished the round with a 7-4 record and in fifth place. The second round of the season is scheduled to start on April 19.

National Basketball League

Results

Women

JKL 72-58 JT

Men