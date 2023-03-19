JKL send statement with win over UCU in season opener

JKL Lady Dolphins did not require the services of star players Ritah Imanishimwe and Evelyne Nakiyingi to defeat National Basketball League defending champions UCU Lady Canons Sunday night.

The two-time champions, who lost the finals series 4-3 last year, sent a message by pummeling the university side 67-51 in the league opener.

Brenda Ekone shot seven-for-16 from the field to record a game-high 18 points in front of a modest crowd that welcomed the return of the new season.

Hope Akello added a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds while Flavia Oketcho had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists on the night.

The Lady Canons, without last season’s MVP Rose Akon, had three players bearing the scoring burden.

Millicent Otieno scored 16 points while Shakira Nanvubya and Bridget Aber added 10 apiece.

The signs are clear and the Lady Canons will have scoring options, especially Otieno and new signing Shilla Lamunu from the wings.

JKL’s quality, however, should be enough to make them favourites for the championship.

The Lady Canons started the game with a 05-00 run, Shakira Nanvubya leading the way.

JKL responded with a 10-00 run to lead 10-05 before Millicent Otieno drove to the basket to cut the deficit.

The Lady Dopphins had Brenda Ekone leading the offence early to lead 19-15 at the end of the first quarter.

The two sides went into the half-time break with JKL carrying a slim one-point lead (29-28).

Two back-to-back threes by new signing Leticia Awor gave Henry Malinga’s side a three-point advantage (42-39) with 2.28 left on the clock in the third frame.

JKL, on the back of Ekone Flavia Oketcho’s 15 and 14 points respectively, carried a six-point lead into the fourth quarter and wentbon to blow the defending champions away by 16 points.

Meanwhile Magic Stormers won the very first game of the season by beating Miracle Eaglets 64-56.

Power struggled but eventually edged newly promoted RezLife 83-81 while Ndejje University beat KCCA Panthers 71-69.

National Basketball League

Results

W -Stormers 64-56 Miracle

M -Power 83-81 RezLife

M -Ndejje 71-69 KCCA