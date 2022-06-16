Junior Gazelles beat Tanzania in U-18 Afrobasket

The Junior Gazelles enhanced their chances of making this year’s FIBA U-18 Afrobasket by beating Tanzania 64-38 in their second game of the U-18 FIBA Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers last evening at Lugogo.

Ali Mavita’s charges were winning their second game in a row having made light work of Rwanda in the opener.

The start suggested the contest would tough but the Gazelles broke away in the second half for a comfortable victory.

Uganda took the first quarter 18-15 with Mariam Namukwaya and Shilah Lamunu as the go-to players for offence. The Gazelles took a five-point lead (31-26) into the second half and simply blew away the Tanzanians.

Their defence limited Tanzania to just ten points in the last two quarters for Uganda to win with a 26-point margin. Immaculate Adongpiny, Namukwaya and Darlene Tashobya contributed 13, 12 and 10 points respectively. Uganda now top the three-team log with four points and will need to maintain that form to make the continental showpiece.