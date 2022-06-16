Junior Gazelles beat Tanzania in U-18 Afrobasket
The Junior Gazelles enhanced their chances of making this year’s FIBA U-18 Afrobasket by beating Tanzania 64-38 in their second game of the U-18 FIBA Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers last evening at Lugogo.
Ali Mavita’s charges were winning their second game in a row having made light work of Rwanda in the opener.
The start suggested the contest would tough but the Gazelles broke away in the second half for a comfortable victory.
Uganda took the first quarter 18-15 with Mariam Namukwaya and Shilah Lamunu as the go-to players for offence. The Gazelles took a five-point lead (31-26) into the second half and simply blew away the Tanzanians.
Their defence limited Tanzania to just ten points in the last two quarters for Uganda to win with a 26-point margin. Immaculate Adongpiny, Namukwaya and Darlene Tashobya contributed 13, 12 and 10 points respectively. Uganda now top the three-team log with four points and will need to maintain that form to make the continental showpiece.
Silverbacks seek revenge
The Junior Silverbacks were dominated by Rwanda in the opener on Monday and will be looking to get revenge when the two sides clash again tonight.
Brian Wathum’s charges managed to get back to winning ways against Tanzania on Tuesday but cannot afford another loss in the competition.