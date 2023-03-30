Nam Blazers, UCU Canons square off

At the start of last season, Namuwongo Blazers and the UCU Canons were the two teams projected to trouble City Oilers in the fight for the National Basketball League title.

The Blazers had the vibe and had recruited well for the season while the UCU program was at its peak with Fadhil Chuma, Titus Lual and Fayed Baale looking to leave on a high.

The two sides had the opportunity to stop the Oilers but fell short, the Canons losing 3-1 in the semi-finals before the Blazers falling 4-3 to hand Mandy Juruni’s side an eighth straight championship.

This season, the projections are measured. The Blazers have a whole new team after massive departures from last season’s squad, while the Canons are starting afresh following the departure of Baale, Chuma and Lual.

And when the two sides meet on Friday at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, it will be a test of which side can join KIU Titans in challenging Oilers for the title.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s Canons were far from convincing down the stretch in the opener and fell 64-55 to Ndejje University Angels to start the season.

Avoiding a second straight defeat will be high on the agenda tonight.

Jerry Kayanga, Blisk Ibanda and Peter Sifuma form the core of the current Canons team and will be tasked with playing the leading role against a new-look Blazers side.

Kevin Kasobya and Brian Otim have added more three-point shooting options to a Canons team that thrives on quick transition offence.

Meanwhile, the Blazers have collected experience and started the season with a 71-62 win over JKL Dolphins.

Geoffrey Soro, Michael Makiadi and Paul Odongo will form the core of the team for head coach Stephen Nyeko this season.

The clash will bring out the progress made by the two sides in trying to scale the heights of last season.

The first game of the evening will see wounded JT Lady Jaguars facing off with UCU Lady Canons in the women’s division.

The Lady Jaguars lost their first game in competitive basketball last Sunday, falling 69-63 to Magic Stormers and will be looking to bounce back against the defending champions.

National Basketball League

Playing Friday (Lugogo)

Women: UCU Lady Canons vs. JT Lady Jaguars, 7pm