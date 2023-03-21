Natuhereza avoids title talk as UCU starts another phase

It is the start of one of those seasons when UCU Canons start building from scratch following the graduation and subsequent departures of their university players.

The end of the 2022 season saw Fayed Bbaale, Titus Lual and Fadhili Chuma all key players for at least the last three seasons that included coming to within one game of the 2019 title, all leave the side.

Worse still for the Mukono-based team, Baale and Lual left to strengthen reigning champions City Oilers.

Consequently, coach Nicholas Natuhereza has banished any kind of title talk as he seeks to reconstruct another team, as has been the case over the past decade.



"We are not putting ourselves in any debate that doesn't involve us building and developing for now," Natuhereza firmly stated ahead of his side's first game against Ndejje Angels at Lugogo on Wednesday.

Having found himself in a similar position countless times before, Natuhereza is not too downbeat about the situation.

"We shall give some other people an opportunity and change the style a bit," Natuhereza opined.

Guard Sudi Ulanga remains their most experienced player but Jerry Kayanga, Peter Sifuma, Ibanda Lwabaga and Abraham Isiagi should form the spine of the two-time playoff finalists.

How long it will take them to gel remains to be seen.

They play a Ndejje Angels team that opened the season with a 71-69 win over KCCA on Sunday.

