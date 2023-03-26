Oilers roll on as Magic storms past Jaguars

Up until Sunday, JT Jaguars did not know how defeat tasted like since being renamed at the beginning of last season.

This is after they strolled unbeaten through the Division One league to seal qualification to the National Basketball League (NBL).

Led by several experienced players, the Jaguars have already been labeled among the contenders for this season's title.

They indeed appeared like an already established side in the 75-24 rout of Nkumba Lady Marines in their opening game in the top division.

But they were given a rude welcome to NBL after going down 69-63 to a battling Magic Stormers side at the Lugogo Indoor Arena on Sunday.

Daphine Adong led the Stormers with a game-high 22 points and Ajah Aguto added 21 for a team that trailed 10-19, 30-38 and 53-55 after the first three quarters.

"This was big, we are doing a good job, the girls are getting composed and they can now believe they can play and if they can continue with this momentum it's all good for the season.

"Us being the small team we do not have too much experience. We always ride on the fact that we are young, and we put teams at a tough situation. If they cannot beat the press, they cannot win, I think this is one thing we are riding on," John Omondi, the Stormers. coach revealed.

Sarah Ageno led the Jaguars with 16 points before she and Muhayimina Namuwaya fouled out, with Zainah Lokwameri managing 13 and Rhoda Naggita 11 points in a losing effort.

In the men's top division, City Oilers continue to set the early pace picking up their third win in a row with a 72-54 win over KCCA Panthers.

While not as smooth as their opening 67-51 win over KIU Titans and the thumping 106 - 49 win over Power on Friday, the Oilers still managed to keep the competitive KCCA side at bay before pulling away with a 20-7 fourth quarter run.

Jimmy Enabu top scored with 15 points while Ivan Muhwezi added 13 and Fayed Bbaale 10 for the Oilers.

Wilson Otweyo led KCCA with 14 points and Rin Tueny added 10 for KCCA who have now lost their opening two games this season.

National Basketball League

Results

Men

Kampala University 50-74 JKL Lady Dolphins

City Oilers 72-54 KCCA Panthers

Women