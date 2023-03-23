Oilers task awaits new-look Power

DMark Power is the team City Oilers have beaten most in the playoff finals in their eight-year reign as National Basketball League champions.

They swept the five-time champions in 2014 before further victories in 2016 and 2018.

The fixture has had no such significant meaning in subsequent years mainly because of the different directions the two teams have taken.

While there has been stability at the Oilers even as they start to transition from the old guard, the only constant at Power is veteran forward Isaac Afidra who was MVP as they last won the title in 2011.

As a result the Oilers will again be facing a much changed Power team this evening to the one that defeated them 82-75 last season.

Power coach Timothy Odeke is in fact setting a modest target for the team with a playoff semifinal being the main objective.

"The task is quite difficult because the core of the team moved on but we are ready for the challenge," noted Power coach Timothy Odeke who is considered among the best coaches domestically.

He will ask for the same fighting spirit shown by his players in their opening 83-81 win over Rez Life last Sunday.

They were led by Elvis Sentongo who top scored with 27 points while Elvis Mutebi added 13 but had to rely on a couple of missed free throws from Rez Life's phillip Kalanzi with five second left to seal the win.

The Oilers on the other hand sent out a strong message to the rest of the National Basketball League with their opening weekend 79-51over one of their supposed challengers KIU Titans.

Fayed Bbaale and Titus Lual continued their connection from UCU adding to the already established cast of Jimmy Enabu, Ben Komakech and James Okello.

Michael Ngut also impressed with 15 points on his debut for the Oilers who are also tuning up for next month's Basketball Africa League.



National Basketball League

Results

Women: KIU Rangers 81-57 Angels

Men: UCU Canons 55-64 Ndejje Angels

Friday

Women: JKL Lady Dolphins Vs KCCA Leopards