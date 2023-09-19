Our Savior, KIU Rangers out to seal semifinal spots

Our Savior will be looking to make it to the semifinals of the National Basketball League Playoffs without having to go through a decisive Game Three.

Leading the series 1-0 following Saturday’s 84-60 Game One win over Ndejje University Angels, Our Savior can confirm their place in the finals with another victory when the two sides face off on Wednesday at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Ndejje, the only side to have inflicted defeat on City Oilers in the regular season, looked a shadow of themselves in Game One and will need to improve significantly in order to force a decider in the series.

“Things can happen, but it doesn't mean they will continue like that,” Ndejje head coach John Omondi said of Game One’s loss.

Playing without Samuel Ajak and Gatwang Thuok, who have reportedly returned to South Sudan after falling out with the team, Ndejje will need some of the other key players to step up.

“That doesn’t stop us from competing. We are learning to live without them, and we’ll be ready for the game,” Omondi added.

Joseph Kumbai, Cikom Monybai, Bolton Rujumba and Haron Alinaitwe are some of the players Omondi will hope to get big performances from.

Rangers ready

KIU Rangers will be looking to complete the job they started Sunday evening with a 66-58 win over Miracle Eaglets in Game One.

Perus Nyamwenge’s game-high 25 points was the highlight of the evening as the Rangers started the series with victory, but they might be required to engage second gear against a stubborn Eaglets side.