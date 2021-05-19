Power count on Ankunda after Coach Lando’s suspension 

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

Betway Power management are convinced head coach Arnold Lando was the problem as he presided over the team's worst start to the season.

The five-time league champions retained just three players from their previous roster and have struggled to gel with most of the signings good for the future but not immediate results.

The Kenyan national has now been suspended indefinitely although the powers that be didn't explain under what circumstances he would return to his job.

"The coach Arnold Lando and his assistant are on suspension," team manager Philip Kyomuhendo told Daily Monitor in an interview.

Power have started the season with a 0-5 record and are now bottom of the ten-team log with just four games left in the regular season.

KIU Titans, Ndejje Angels, JKL Dolphins, UPDF Tomahawks and City Oilers have all picked wins off the 2011 winners.

Bernice Ankunda, who helped the team to their last championship in 2011, has now been handed the baton to save the season.

With only four games left, Kyomuhendo says the target is for the team to win at least three of those games to end the season on a high.

"Make the team survive relegation by winning at least three of the four league games remaining. Those are our targets," Kyomuhendo revealed the task handed to Ankunda.

KCCA Panthers, UCU Canons, Namuwongo Blazers, and Falcons are the remaining games for the five-time champions and Ankunda believes the team can get some wins.

"Now it's all about getting wins regardless of how you do it," Ankunda told this reporter in a phone conversation.

Ankunda will be assisted by former Power player Caroll Bisereko. Emmanuel Shikuku, Lando's assistant, has also been axed.



