Silverbacks drawn with Nigeria, Cape Verde in Afrobasket Qualifiers

The Uganda men’s senior basketball team, Silverbacks, has been drawn in Group B of the FIBA Afrobasket 2025 Qualifiers.

In a draw held by FIBA Africa Friday evening, the Silverbacks were pitted against giants Nigeria, Cape Verde and another team that will come from the pre-qualifiers involving Zones One and Two.

The Silverbacks finished sixth at the last Afrobasket held in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2021 despite poor preparations.

George Galanopoulos’ charges overcame financial difficulties to finish third in Group D before beating Nigeria in the qualifier for the quarterfinals.

Uganda then fell to Cape Verde in the quarterfinal to bow out with a 2-3 record and a respectable sixth-place finish.

To return to the same stage, the Silverbacks will now have to go through a tough group with two sides they faced in the finals the last time out.

Neighbors South Sudan have been drawn in Group A, alongside DR Congo, Mali and the team that will go through the Zone V qualifiers.

Rwanda is in Group C with Cameroon, Senegal and the team that will qualify through Zones Three and Four.

Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt and Central Africa Republic are pooled in Group D alongside the qualified team from Zone V while defending champions Tunisia are in Group E and will face Angola, Guinea and Kenya.

Uganda’s qualification games are slated for February 2024 in a yet to be identified venue.

Fiba Afrobasket 2025 Qualifiers

Group A: South Sudan, DR Congo, Mali, (Zone 6 Comoros, Mauritius)

Group B: Cape Verde, Nigeria, (Zone 1 & 2), Uganda

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, (Zone 3 & 4), Rwanda

Group D: Core d’Ivoire, Egypt, Central Africa Republic, (Zone 5 + Madagascar + Djibouti)