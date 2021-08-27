Silverbacks stay focused amidst Cameroon confusion in Kigali

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

By press time the Silverbacks were not sure whether their encounter with Cameroon today afternoon would go on as scheduled.

Fiba only communicated about cancellation of the game between South Sudan and Cameroon and went ahead to award a walkover to the former after Cameroon registered five Covid-19 cases in their camp. Results from the tests made on the rest of the team were not out yet yesterday evening. George Galanopoulos and his Silverbacks went on with their preparations yesterday at Green Hills Academy and will be ready to go should they be called on to play.

Correcting mistakes

The Silverbacks were in sixes and sevens especially in the second half of their opening game against Senegal and corrections have to be made going forward. The team held their video session Thursday morning and highlighted the details they must stick to if they are to progress to the next round.

A high tempo game is what the Silverbacks are good at but their slippery hands let them down against Senegal as they turned the ball over 24 times.

From the video session at Park Inn Hotel, where the team is residing, on court practice went on as scheduled with the team working on their quick offence.

Galanopoulos maintained his Wednesday starting line-up on one end as he went through his offensive plays and adjustments to be made on defence.

Advertisement

Robinson Opong is one of the players replaced in the starting line-up against Senegal and revealed that the side had picked lessons from the loss and will be better going forward.