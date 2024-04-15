UCU Canons, KIU finish first round on a high

The National Basketball League first round came to an end Sunday night, with both UCU Canons and KIU Titans recording victories to finish on a high.

The Canons concluded their business with a 68-52 win over newly promoted Livingstone in a game that was more contested than anticipated.

Livingstone started on the front foot and led 25-24 at the end of a low-scoring first half.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s Canons dominated the second half, taking the third and fourth quarters 19-12 and 25-15 respectively, to emerge victors on the day.

Peter Sifuma led the charge for the university side, pouring in 22 points and pulling down 15 rebounds for a double-double.

Ibanda Lwabaga, the only other UCU player to score in double figures, posted 19 points.

Oscar Byomuhangi scored 17 points for Livingston, while Bruce Okullo and Amara Ariho added 10 points each.

The victory saw the Canons improve to a 4-4 record and into fifth place on the 12-team log.

Livingstone are eighth with a 4-7 record.

Two in a row

KIU, meanwhile, recorded their second straight win by pummeling Ndejje Angels 85-53.

Having defeated Dmark Power on Friday night, Julius Lutwama’s charges were in total control of proceedings against Ndejje.

Denis Tom Omara shot six-for-13 from the field en route to a game-high 15 points and was closely supported by Juf Mpiya and Joel Lukoji, who scored 13 points each.

Edgar Munaba added a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Titans finished the first round in third place, with an 8-3 record.