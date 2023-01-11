Against Magumba, expect a different Shadir

Ivan Magumba is known for hard punching and a steel jaw which has earned him four knockouts in four professional bouts, officially recorded by boxrec.com.

However, the man who boasts by his nickname Bones-Bones, a direct translation of his surname, never boxed at an international tournament but taunts Musa Shadir Bwogi for failing to win an Olympic medal.

“Shadir poses as an Olympian but that’s nothing without a medal…in fact I am going to punish him for not winning an Olympic medal,” Magumba has often said since he was scheduled to fight Shadir for the National Super Middleweight title, the main act on Nara Promotions’ event at MTN Arena-Lugogo this Saturday.

But Shadir, a former national captain has rubbished Magumba’s talk and

“He is just wasting time. I expect no threat from him and losing to him is impossible,” Shadir assured Daily Monitor. “He was already a middleweight when I was still a lightweight but I beat him in sparring. And I don’t think he is a different fighter.

Shadir won both his pro fights by unanimous decision and stayed loyal to his mother club East Coast and feels he has got the best package from his trainers, mainly Hassan and Hussein Khalil.

However, Shadir has a weakness of being at his best in the early rounds before running out of gas in the fight subsequent rounds. That’s not good ahead of a 10-rounder against an opponent as stubborn as Magumba.

“We have been emphasising cardio training for more endurance. Besides, I haven’t been training enough for my previous opponents because I didn’t take them seriously. But Magumba found me already training for another fight. So I am that ready and expect a different Shadir,” Shadir said.

“Our target is outside Uganda and soon after Saturday’s victory, my team will be discussing bigger titles like the

East and Central or the ABU continental title.”

SELECT BOUTS ON NARA PROMOTIONS CARD

Musa Shadir vs. Ivan Magumba (national super middleweight title, 10RDS)

Mercy Acayo vs. Sandra Attermo (Super flyweight)

Musa Ntege vs. Yasin Kakungulu (Cruiserweight)

Mudde Ntambi vs. Muhamad Kasagga (lightweight)

Joshua Male vs. Vincent Mugera (light heavyweight)

Nasser Bukenya vs. John Sando (cruiserweight)

John Katongole vs. Moses Kakya (feather

KICKBOXING

Musisi vs. Fahad Rajab (Malawi)