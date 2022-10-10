Babu’s real revival will be judged after fight

Yusuf Babu’s last boxing fight was a dominant victory against veteran Emma Kyambadde on February 3, 2019, which gave him the National Open Heavyweight title. A triumphant return that was short-lived.

Then Babu courted trouble and seriously endangered his life. The former national captain survived bullets, detentions and charges against the state, which he says were false. He missed important events including the Tokyo Olympics, despite his potential and ambition. He was written off.

But for the last three months, Babu, The Rolling Tiger, has been working hard on the road and in the gym and selling his branded t-shirts and tickets to his fans ahead of his professional debut at the MTN Arena-Lugogo this Saturday.

And against veteran Hudson Muhumuza, on the undercard of 12 Sports Rounds Promotions, Babu promises another triumphant return on what he envisions as a long journey to restore his glory.

“I must win to prove my doubters and haters wrong,” he told Daily Monitor after brief training at Big Zone gym, in Nansana. “I can’t predict a knockout but I shall win.” His part-time trainer Frank Asiri concurred. Likewise, his long-time coach Lawrence Kalyango, aka Coach Lora, who calls the last three months an extreme makeover.

“When we started training for this fight, in July, Babu was like a boss. He’s now a boxer.”

It’s been hard work and sacrifices, Kalyango said. Strict diet. Rigorous training. Enough resting. Trimming from 98kg to 92kg.

Actually, Babu looks lighter than 92kg, and as swift as a welterweight. That speed is a result of sparring with lighter boxers like Nuhu Batte, a light welterweight in the Juniors of the amateur league; featherweight Isaac Masembe, the 2019 African silver medallist, who won on his professional debut last week.

“His speed is impressive and he throws a big volume of punches,” Masembe said. “I also felt his power. And he balances a defensive and offensive approach.”

A second-round TKO against Joseph Mpungu in March gave Muhumuza, 42, a fifth pro victory in a less enviable career that started in 2012, when Babu, 27, was just starting to box. He has lost five and drawn one in 11 bouts.

Shall Babu retire him as he threatens? “Babu is focused,” Kalyango said. “He badly needs that win but the real judgement will be in the ring.”





SELECT BOUTS

David Ssemuju vs Herbert Mugarura

CO-MAIN

Yusuf Babu vs Muhumuza Hudson, Heavyweight, 6 RDS

Kamada Ntege vs Charles Kakande, Light heavy, 8 RDS

Saul Male vs Abdul Njego, Light heavy, 8 RDS

Paul K. Kasumali vs Ibra Mukiibi, Welterweight 6 RDS

Isaac Ssebuufu vs Patrick Tokeema, Light welter 6 RDS

Swalik Kisitu vs Farouk Luwuliza