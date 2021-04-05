Boxing; Club representatives receive amended constitution

Among the amendments in the new constitution include shifting the academic qualifications for UBF executive candidacy from an Ordinary Level certificate to A' level and above or equivalent

The Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) under President Moses Muhangi has today handed over an amended constitution to representatives from 47 boxing clubs in an extraordinary general assembly held in Lugogo.

Among the amendments in the new constitution include shifting the academic qualifications for UBF executive candidacy from an Ordinary Level certificate to A' level and above or equivalent, being an executive or senior member of a club in good standing for a minimum period of five years consecutively as well as being a member of the outgoing UBF Excom for a minimum of a period of four years consecutively.

To some, this endeavor is intended to hold onto power and closeout potential candidates in the forthcoming elections by the current executive.

"We haven't agreed to the constitutional amendments because it helps the current executive to retain power as well as closing out potential candidates in the forthcoming elections," said a club representative who preferred anonymity.

Meanwhile, Muhangi insists that the constitution was amended following the advice of the high court judge Her Worship Lydia Mugambe in 2018 when they won a case against their rival sect that wanted to take over power in UBF.

"Court said we had to amend the constitution because some clauses were not clear that affected court proceedings at that time," he said among other reasons.