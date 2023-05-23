Boxing League: Ssemuddu vows to rule light middleweight

After ferociously knocking out Depark Mawanda in the second round, on match day two of the Uganda Boxing Champions League, Saturday night, Muzamiru Ssemuddu has declared his big ambitions.

“I have big dreams. I want to be the number one light middleweight and represent my country in international tournaments, before I turn professional and fend for my family,” Ssemuddu told Daily Monitor. “And I need serious money so I want to do professional boxing in America.”

After Uganda Boxing Federation boss Moses Muhangi was remanded to Luzira Prison on Thursday for forgery, uttering false documents and misappropriation of public funds, the event looked in jeopardy.

First it was moved from the MTN Arena-Lugogo, then announced to be in Bwaise, before it happened at the CFK Badminton Academy, on Mawanda Road, Kalerwe. Despite the disruptions, the fans almost filled the arena.

Before facing Richard Kasujja and Isaac Zebra Ssenyange in the first season of the league, last year, Ssemuddu defeated Broline Kimbugwe in the 2021 trials ahead of the league.

Earlier this month, Ssenyange enhanced his CV by being the only Ugandan at the IBA World Boxing Championship, in Uzbekistan.

By defeating Thodoris Ritzakis of Greece, he became the first Ugandan to win at the World tournament since 2007. But he lost his second bout to Georgia’s 2020 Olympian Eskerkhan Madiev by split decision.

Ssemuddu acknowledges the competition from familiar foes will be tough but he is ready.

“I have fought all the guys in my weight, at least once. They are tough but that motivates me to work harder to finish them all off. If I was doing something twice, now I must do it thrice.”

Ssemuddu looks like a light welterweight (64kg) but he said he will stay in light middleweight (71kg), where he has higher chances of making it to the national team.

“If I must change weight, I can only go down to say, welterweight or even light welterweight, but I don’t want to cause disruptions there,” he said.

But he is still complaining about the controversial loss to Ssenyange on December 26. “Wait I will win in a way that can’t be twisted. You can’t cheat a KO. Just watch the space,” he said with unbelievable confidence.

SELECT DAY TWO RESULTS

Nuhu Batte 4:1 Shafick Ariatamba (Youths 63kgs)

Benon Balyegesa 3:2 Brian Nkuriziza (Youths 54kgs)

Joshua Mwenda 5:0 Rashid Lukomwa (Juniors, Lightweight 60kgs)