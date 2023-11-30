Buchanan unveils Great Strikers Jjunju, Onyango

Jjunju Power and Ignatius Onyango have excited boxing fans at almost every event this year but lacked a promotion company, until they signed with Great Strikers Promotions recently.



Most of the details of the five-year contracts were undisclosed but the boxers and the boxing company assured the media that this bond will yield mutual benefits.

"I am really excited about this contract. It's a great step in my career as I seek to win all major titles in Africa and the world," said Jjunju, the welterweight who has won all his five professional bouts by knockout.



"I won't disclose the specifics of my contract but I assure you it's going to make a difference in my life. I just expect that," Jjunju, who was in the company of his father and trainer Munyeenye Jjuuko said.

Onyango's record on the face is not as impressive as Jjunju's, having lost five and won three pro bouts. But he is no doubt a beauty to watch, with huge potential to get even better.

"I have been struggling alone, fighting without protection and funding, but with this deal, I feel I can defeat all the guys who defeated me," Onyango, who fights mostly at middleweight, told the press at Great Strikers home in Muyenga-Bukasa.

The new signings will be in action in Kasana, Luweero December 15. Jjunju will face Tanzanian Omar Nassor while Onyango will take on Tanzanian Shaban Kaoneka for the vacant WABA super cruiserweight title, as undercards on Latib Muwonge vs Prince Dlomo that never happened last month.

"The event in Luweero is sort of a party to celebrate these signings but we promise all our fighters some really big fights that will make a difference in their careers," Great Strikers chairman Sam Buchanan, said.

Emmanuel Mwesigwa, a trainer and promoter, said good boxers like Jjunju and Onyango risk their careers by fighting freelance.