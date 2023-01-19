Classic Sserunjogi defeats Congolese, warns rivals

John Sserunjogi had a long night the first time fought an opponent from the DR Congo, on Easter Sunday 2022.

And despite winning a majority decision to retain his East and Central super middleweight title, he vowed to quit middleweight to cruiserweight.

“I think I should quit weight, I am struggling to maintain it and it’s costing me,” Sserunjogi said post-match, but his trainer Abu Kimpi called it a rushed illogical reaction. He was right. Because since then his fighter has won twice in the same weight and convincingly.

First, Sserunjogi defeated the stubborn Ignatius Onyango by unanimous decision in a ten-rounder in July and on Sunday morning scored another unanimous decision against another Congolese Cisse Muhindo in the co-main act on Nara Promotions card.

Yet before this emphatic victory at the MTN Arena, whoever watched his narrow escape against Lucien Botumbe on Easter Sunday at Muganzirwazza rooftop in Katwe, feared for Sserunjogi against another Congolese.

“I learnt a lot from that fight. I learnt that Congolese are ruthless fighters who do anything to win. But I also upped my training,” Sserunjogi told Daily Monitor after his 11th victory in 13 pro bouts Sunday morning.

Could this be his best performance so far? “I think I was just different. I want to give my fans something new whenever I fight. And I’m committed to that promise, until we reach our dream destination,” he bragged a bit.

Sserunjogi, profiting from his height advantage, dominated the fifth and sixth rounds, following his lethal jab with a quick left hook, and an occasional heavy right. Muhindo simply had no answers for that.

However, in the seventh and eighth rounds, Sserunjogi chose to fight close, inviting the more powerful Muhindo to land the killer punch. But Sserunjogi was lucky that amid the brutal exchanges that shook the canvas, he landed a hard left to Muhindo’s right side belly that weakened and slowed him down.

But Sserunjogi also paid a price for that gamble. At the end of the fight, evident that he had won, he tried to move his shoulders, wincing in apparent pain.

“It was a risk I took to invite his pressure and he dislocated my shoulders. But I wanted to prove to those who think Sseru only hits and moves that I can also fight,” Sserunjogi said.

“And that was a warning to all upcoming boxers. They think they’ve got a lot of fire but I’ve got the water to extinguish their fire.”

Now that is typical Sserunjogi. “I came to show them that the Sserunjogi they knew is different this year. I haven’t defeated the Congolese, I have defeated all those who think Sseru is a cup of tea.”

SSERUNJOGI’S SCORECARD

79-73

80-72