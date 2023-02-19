Dancing Master faces Tanzanian Albano for continental title

When professional boxer Latibu Muwonge enters the red corner at New Obligato March 10, Clement Albano will be his third Tanzanian opponent in three months.

Muwonge, nicknamed the Dancing Master, has defeated the previous two Tanzanians but victory against Albano will be his greatest career achievement as it will wrap the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) super lightweight belt around his slim waist.

“I have worked for this opportunity and I can’t afford to waste it. You are going to watch the Dancing Master at his very best,” Muwonge said, sporting his trademark sunglasses and big Afro hair at the fight launch Wednesday afternoon.

Defeating Tanzanian Ally Mbukwa by unanimous decision on February 3 lifted Muwonge into 10th place among the contenders for the vacant ABU gong. He could have faced better and stranger opponents from South Africa, Ghana, Morocco or Namibia, but he is lucky to take on Albano who has won seven, lost three and drawn one of his pro fights since September 2015.

“ABU gave the promoter a chance to negotiate with promoters of boxers in the top 10 but their asking price was too much for him. And we exceptionally let him settle for an opponent ranked 20th,” Maureen Mulangira, the ABU general secretary explained.

Big Strikers promoter Emmanuel Mwesigwa said some promoters were asking for over $20,000—nearly Shs74m—a hefty sum no Ugandan promoter can afford.

Uganda Professional Boxing Commission president Salim Uhuru lauded the promoter for giving the best to their boxers.

Victory will put Muwonge among the elite class of Badru ‘Mr Crush’ Lusambya, Michael Kizza, Abdu Tebazaalwa, and Joseph ‘Joey Vegas’ Lubega, who have won the coveted ABU title.

On this being Muwonge’s most important fight so far, he said his dreams are even bigger. “My ultimate dream is winning the best there’s. I want to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) titles. And many more. I’m a world champion in the making.”



GLOBAL SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING

Muwonge: #321 / 2,101

Albano: #385 / 2,101

NATIONAL SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING

Muwonge: #1 / 16

Albano: #5 / 65

FIGHT RECORDS

Muwonge: 6-0-0

Albano: 7 [4KO]-3-1

ROUNDS FOUGHT

Muwonge: 48

Albano: 57