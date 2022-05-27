Gloves and Glory to make boxing great, again

After Ayub Kalule and Joseph Nsubuga won gold and bronze at the inaugural World Boxing Championship in 1974 in Havana, Cuba, Uganda finished joint fifth with Puerto Rico in the world, only behind Yugoslavia, United States, Soviet Union and Cuba.

Coupled with two gold and four silver medals at the Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand, among other conquests, Uganda finished the year fourth in the world boxing rankings - the best ever.

The future was promising. But in the last 40 years Uganda’s glory started waning like a candle in a violent wind.

“These days, I don’t know our position in the world rankings,” wonders Kalule, who, in 1979, became Uganda’s first pro to win a world title. “Many things went wrong and they should be fixed.”

Such is the motivation behind Gloves and Glory, a charity organisation that seeks to complement the current structures to revive Uganda’s glory in the world of sweet science.

Marcus Warry, the charity’s founding director, cited the story of John ‘The Beast’ Mugabi, the last Ugandan to win an Olympic medal (in Moscow 1980) before turning pro under British promoter Mickey Duff and trainer George Francis, first in London, then USA.