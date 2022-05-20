Rookie pro Nanziri fights for girl child empowerment

Catherine Nanziri is poised to make more history as the first Ugandan female boxer to feature in a main fight.

Three years ago Nanziri was almost anonymous, but the first female Ugandan boxer at the Olympics is currently the most famous female boxer in the land, yet her star is just beginning to rise.

Against Tanzanian Sadra Mohamed, June 24, Nanziri will be the main fighter in the return of the Boxing Survival Series at PTC Bar and Restaurant in Bulenga, Mityana Road.

“I entered boxing just for fun, then my goals started changing,” said the flyweight at the launch yesterday. “Then I started gunning for major events like the Olympics but after that, I now need to fight for the money and the empowerment of the girl child.”

A&B Boxing Promotions has lined up nine bouts for the June event but the series will be happening every last Friday of the month. The best performers will face off in a climax event in Kampala.

Nanziri added that being the main fighter is special, “it’s not by chance and should appeal to girls and women that we too can make inroads wherever men can.”

Thus, Nanziri, nicknamed the Silent Beast, has vowed to smash Mohamed as she maps her journey to greater heights.

On her professional debut April 1, Nanziri stopped Tanzanian Husnah Zamba after just a minute, flooding her with powerful head and body shots, like she was punching a bag.

“I’m putting in the best to produce the best, and I assure you my second pro fight will be my second victory.”

Meanwhile, Stanley Mugerwa has vowed to make light work of Regan Mutoni in a super welterweight six-rounder, which is the co-main fight.

SELECTED BOUTS