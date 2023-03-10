Manager predicts Muwonge’s ABU title shot

Latibu Muwonge, aka Dancing Master, takes on Tanzanian Clement Albano at the New Obligato on Friday for the vacant African Boxing Union Super Lightweight title—which is his biggest career fight but his manager Joakim Plambek has predicted it might also be his best show.

Plambek, the CEO of JP Management, has been following most of his fighter’s preps on the phone but travelled from Poland to Kampala to witness this landmark fight, first hand. And he just cannot wait.

“I am here to support my champion. I am the one to make him the world champion as you heard earlier,” Plambek told Daily Monitor after the weigh-in on Thursday.

“Latibu is a very skilled fighter, he is hard to hit because he dances around…we want him to hit a little harder so that he gets some KOs and that’s what we are working on.

“I like his style, and that’s part of what made Muhammed Ali,”

Plambek was planning a few fights for Muwonge in Denmark around this time but the manager said the African title is a much bigger opportunity in his career progress.

“We have helped him get more fights and now he has six or seven [official fights] and tomorrow is gonna be the eighth and maybe a KO. I am that confident.”

Muwonge’s trainer Abu Mukiibu earlier on promised a super fight, “some of the punches you have never seen Latibu throw.”

“Usually we have eight, 10 rounds. But 12 rounds is long enough to give you an extra dose,” Mukiibu said.

Muwonge himself threw some trash at his opponent. “He looked hungry and sick. So I will beat him and then send him to Uhuru Restaurant for free pilau.”

A win for Muwonge will add him to the prestigious list of Ugandans who have won the ABU title: Joseph ‘Joey Vegas’ Lubega; Abdul Tebazaalwa; Micheal Kizza and Badru Lusambya.

“This is a road to being a world champion,” he said.

SELECT BIG STRIKERS BOUTS

Aldin Muzei vs. Jamil Kayiwa

Junju Power vs Drake Wasswa

Fahad Mayombwe vs Ibrahim Biiso

Serwada Sadam Mukasa vs Joseph Kasule

Kenneth Lukyamuzi vs Philly Musene