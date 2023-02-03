Mbukwa plotting Tanzanian revenge against Muwonge

The main fight on the Great Strikers card at New Obligato on Friday night is a non-title affair but both fighters promise a decisive performance because it is a road to bigger things.

Ugandan pro boxer Latibu Muwonge, aka the Dancing Master, must defeat Tanzanian Ally Mbukwa in the eight-round contest to enhance his chances to vie for the vacant Africa Boxing Union (ABU) super lightweight title.

“Losing is no option. I must win this bout because my aim is to contest for the ABU title and from the ABU title we go for the world title held by (Vasiliy) Lomachenko,” Muwonge said.

Revenge mission

Mbukwa’s ambitions are no different. “We have come here to conquer Uganda, then Africa,” said the Tanzanian who has won five and lost two pro bouts.

Then he spiced it up: “We have been sent by the whole Tanzania to avenge the loss of our fellow Tanzanian against Latibu. We must punish Latibu for the pride of our nation.”

On December 10, 2022, Muwonge won a hard-fought unanimous decision against Tanzanian Ally Mkojani (not Ally Hamisi, as earlier reported) at Obligato. It was Muwonge’s hardest fight since turning pro. He says he learnt his lesson against Tanzanians, but Mbukwa says he is a different package.

Weight issues

During the weigh-in at Obligato on Thursday, Mbukwa weighed 62kg, but Muwonge weighed 65kg, 1.5kg above the super lightweight 63.5kg limit, meaning the Ugandan had to sweat a bit more or pay an agreed amount to his opponent for the fight to happen.

That’s a marginal difference but Maureen Mulangira, the fight supervisor, said there could be changes in other matches because some boxers had big weight mismatches.

Among other potential thrillers, Salima Tibesigwa, aka Sharp, has vowed to bomb Rachel Musubika in just the first minute of the first round of the bantamweight contest.

Jjunju Power, who knocked out Dennis Lutalo December 10, will take on Muhammad Kasagga.