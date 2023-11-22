Muhangi shows confidence in new AFBC president

Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi has expressed confidence in Berhanu Eyassu Wossen, who emerged the new president of the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) Saturday.

Wossen was unopposed in the elective Congress attended by 44 countries in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia after the other candidates withdrew.

He has replaced Nigerian Azania Omo-Agege, who was interim president who replaced Cameroonian Bertrand Mendouga, who was ousted in August for incompetence just after a year in office.

In the protracted build-up that saw the Congress postponed from early October, Muhangi withdrew his candidature in favour of Wossen, the president of the Ethiopian Boxing Federation.

"Given his business acumen, if he chose to apply it in the AFBC boxing administration during his mandate we could see some bit of boxing development," Muhangi told Daily Monitor.

In the 2022 elections, Wossen stepped down for Muhangi, who eventually finished third with nine votes. This time Muhangi returned the favour, helping Wossen become the first AFBC president from Eastern Africa.

Upon his victory, Wossen promised to source for more support for the continent. "I promise to find financial support for our continent. Let's think together about our future because we must be united," he said.

Addressing the Congress before jetting to Kampala on Sunday, International Boxing Federation (IBA) president Umar Kremlin preached unity in the wake of divisions in the global boxing family.

"We are here today to unite all of Africa, and I am happy to see a close-knit team. To take our business to the next level, we need more events where athletes can have the opportunity to earn money. I see a lot of countries in Africa that need our support and we have been extremely supportive," Kremlev said, as per insidethegames.com.

In June the International Olympic Committee expelled IBA from the Olympic Movement, giving room to World Boxing, a breakaway faction, to lure federations away from the embattled IBA. USA, Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, among others joined the new body, whose priority is securing boxing's Olympic future.