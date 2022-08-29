Nakimuli suffers controversial stoppage in DR Congo

Teddy Nakimuli, who got a bronze medal at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, went to Kinshasa, in DR Congo, hoping for a victory but she was disappointed and confused when the referee stopped her light flyweight contest against local champion Gisele Nyembo, early in the second round.

Granted, Nyembo had been the better fighter, jabbing well and scoring more whenever they had exchanges—the referee counted against Nakimuli in the first round—Nyembo’s advantage was not unassailable.

They started the second round exchanging blows and again the referee counted against Nakimuli, who kept her guards up and warming up, a sign that she wasn’t in any danger. Nevertheless, the ref stopped the contest in favour of the Congolese.

Nakimuli went to her blue corner perturbed, though she played it cool.

Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi, who attended the International Boxing Day celebrations, in Kinshasa, told Daily Monitor that the referee said Nakimuli was outmatched and needed to be protected from further punishment.





“Personally and many people in the stadium found the decision very unfortunate and premature as it was too early to call for such a decision by the referee,” Muhangi wrote via WhatsApp, “I’m sure he will be cautioned by the event supervisor. And unfortunately, there was no chance for a review process in this competition.”