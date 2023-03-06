National Open: Glasgow medallist Ssekabembe returns after seven-year break

When Mike Ssekabembe lost his preliminary bout to Nigeria’s Afe Ajagbe in the 2016 African Olympic Qualifiers in Yaoundé, Cameroon, he lost passion for boxing and was never seen in action since then.

But after seven years away and virtually retired, the super heavyweight who trended for winning bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, is back in Open boxing, just a year to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Ssekabembe, 42, relaunched his amateur career this week to help UPDF’s pursuit of the Elite title at the ongoing National Open Boxing Championship at the MTN Arena-Lugogo.

“I am back to enjoy; because boxing is my passion. It is part of whatever success I have gained,” the Staff Sergeant told Daily Monitor.

Ssekabembe was one of the seven Bombers in Yaounde but only two got the coveted ticket to the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“I was disappointed to miss the [2016] Olympics and took a break and did more military work in Somalia. I tried turning professional but I didn’t get a good deal So, here I am.”

Tony Ssekabira, the UPDF coach, said he had to first convince Ssekabembe to resume training to assess his ability to fight.

“When we trained he still showed the confidence and the art of boxing and we had to work on fitness. Now he is ready to compete with any super heavy on the national level.”

He will also be good for the Champions League because the opponents like Geko [Solomon], were his victims.”

Ssekabira, who led UPDF to the Elite’s trophy at the National Intermediates in November, is targeting the same at the Open, and Ssekabembe is one of his trusted combatants.

Ssekabembe is also excited that finally he is receiving some money for his 2014 achievement.

“Recently, I went to State House and I got Shs2m for my bronze medal.”

That’s worth two months of the monthly stipend President Museveni promised excelling athletes: Shs5m for gold; Shs3m for silver and Shs1m for bronze.

Ssekabembe is entitled to over Shs100m for the nine years since Glasgow 2014, but he won’t care about the arrears if he gets paid for the subsequent months.