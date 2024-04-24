What Game One told us about semifinalists

The opening games of the men’s National Volleyball League semi-finals largely went as unexpected at Old Kampala Arena last weekend.

After a 3-2 win over Sport-S in their second meeting of regular season, many believed that Uganda Christian University (UCU) had a bit more to show in the playoffs but they were swept 3-0 last Sunday and were left with a lot of soul searching to do ahead of Game Two today.

In the other match-up between KAVC and Nemostars, the latter were seen as outright favourites but the former came from a set down twice to win 3-2 and set up what should be an edge of the seat second meeting tomorrow.

Here is what we learnt from all four sides last weekend.

Sport-S technical experience

Sport-S could afford to put their captain Dickens Otim on only for the last minutes of their final set but the experience in their side reeks right from their technical bench.

Their coach Benon Mugisha and his assistant Albert Gayi have seen it all – the former even within the region – and they were supported by Warren Muhangi and Yusuf Mukiibi.

UCU’s coach Elias Isiagi has been at it for about three years but even during this regular season, his services were still required on court too.

If Sport-S make it to the final, the coaches on the other side; Memory Dube for KAVC and Tom Amou for Nemostars have to deal with the same muscle memory from the Nsambya-based club’s bench.

Sport-S block

With Dannie Gum and Johnson Rukundo as the main guys, Sport-S dominated the net in Game One yet for large parts of the season, they relied on Samuel Engwau and Emmanuel Okia in that area. The options are therefore enormous.

UCU talent

While Sport-S dominated the net, UCU could still rely on the talent of Duke Philip Kyomukama and Hussein Adome to wreak havoc. In fact at some point, they looked like they had rediscovered themselves when they pushed from 7-2 down to 14-14 in the first set. After that they also started well in the second set leading it until they faded away at 11-10.

The talent to harm Sport-S is definitely there but one wonders if the Mukono-based side just has enough fuel in their tank to avoid being swept.

Onapa willing to take risks

Geoffrey Onapa only knows about one thing; attacking the opponent. It is what he is good at and does not care if he is receiving the second or third ball from his KAVC teammates, he is ripping it right through the opponents.

Nemostars struggled dealing with him because he matches their boldness. His coach Dube, has even termed his style as “reckless” but from a good place.

“It is a fine margin game and Onapa has been strong on the outside. We have to learn to play reckless and not be so cautious,” Dube said.

Innocent Ayo complimented Dube too and the duo will need to be at their very best to get anything off Nemo when they meet again tomorrow.

Nemo explosive, not invincible

Nemo have almost trusted the same core of players for so long that if one of them has an off-day, then the wheels start to wobble. Perhaps, that is why they have not won the last two league titles.

KAVC’s fighting spirit seemed to make Nemo’s captain George Aporu and setter Smith Okumu uncomfortable in bits and that helped take the game down the wire.

But the absence of Bernard ‘Redman’ Malinga was also key for KAVC to find ways through Nemo’s middle block.

Coach Amou called bits of Aporu and Ivan Ongom play “unacceptable”.

“Experienced players cannot hit the balls outside like that,” Amou said, clearly rattled.

KAVC still have their work cut out but they will probably need to play on their opponents’ emotions too.

“We will show that we want it more. It is hard to play a team that has the advantage,” coach Dube said, showing she understands the assignment.

Only that Nemo never die!

National Volleyball League

Men's semifinals

Today: UCU vs. Sport-S, 4pm