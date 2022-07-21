Nearly 3 years later, Olympians return to the ring as pros

For years Musa Shadir Bwogi and David Ssemuju were celebrities at MTN Arena-Lugogo, where they showcased their boxing talents, against a catalogue of opponents.

In fact, after sweeping every adversary aside, they had to face each other. Not once.

But twice.

The Arena was home, as Shadir confessed. But the last time the two entered this venue as fighters was January 5, 2020, at the finals of the National Olympic Trials.

Tomorrow, two and half years later, Shadir and Ssemuju, who represented Uganda at the Tokyo Olympics last year, return to their favourite Arena, eager to win their second bouts as professionals.

After falling out with the amateur federation about contracts for the inaugural Champions League, Shadir, Ssemuju and Catherine Nanziri, Uganda’s first female boxing Olympian, made their professional debuts on April 1 at the Phillip Omondi Stadium about 500m away from the Arena, under 12 Sports Rounds Promotions

Ugandan boxer Shadir Musa Bwogi.

Having won their respective fights by unanimous decisions, the pair will showcase their might in a familiar territory.

“Honestly, I have been missing the arena and now that the opportunity has come, I must do my best to give our fans what they have been missing,” Shadir told Daily Monitor.

The former Bombers captain will take on debutant Henry Kasujja in the main event, a middleweight six-rounder. “Expect the best of Shadir.”