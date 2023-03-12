New ABU king Muwonge eyes world title

Towards the end, Latibu Muwonge’s manager Joakim Plambek and some fans at the New Obligato were a bit nervous. But at the very end, the scorecard read in Muwonge’s favour as the man celebrated as the Dancing Master clinched the African Boxing Union (ABU) super lightweight title.

Clement Albano’s trainer Boma Kilangi had some hope of returning to Morogoro with the vacant title but he was dissatisfied with the judges’ split decision of 115-112, 111-117 and 116-112

in Muwonge’s favour. “Home affairs,” Kilangi said, insinuating that whenever a home-based fighter lasts all the rounds, he has an advantage of winning.

But that was not a very fair assessment because while Albano took the final five rounds and could have even landed a knockout when Muwonge resorted to more running than counter punching, Muwonge obviously had a healthy lead in the first seven rounds.

Actually, by the eighth round the provisional results read: 78-73; 74-72 and 78-74 in favour of the Ugandan fighter. In the final scorecard, only Judge Two—John Chaggu from Tanzania—gave Albano the victory, while Lynetta Onam from Kenya and Irene Ssemakula from Uganda preferred Muwonge.

Former world champion Ayub Kalule strolled into the ring to congratulate the new African champ, one of the most famous boys raised in the hoods along Entebbe Road where Kalule lives.

“I should have been an African champion long before...I am happy I am finally one. But I am not super excited because I expected it,” said Muwonge, in the young hours Saturday, his new belt round his left shoulder.

Muwonge’s left hand was sharp and frequent coming in hooks, crosses and uppercuts, troubling Albano with quick shooting and movements. Whenever the Tanzanian tried to counter Muwonge clenched him. But referee Gift Patsanja was always quick to separate the fighters and prompt them. “Box.”

Muwonge could have been more dominant had he used his right hand as well. But he said it had some pain and boxing 12 rounds for the first time was tasking. “But good I was able to hit and move. That’s how we managed to win,” he added.

Now Albano suffered a fourth loss in 12 fights, as Muwonge recorded his seven straight victory and joined the prestigious list of Ugandans who have won the ABU title: Micheal Kizza, Abdul Tebazaalwa, Badru Lusambya and Joseph ‘Joey Vegas’ Lubega.

“But this is just a stage. The dream destination is a world title. Whether we shall have to defend the ABU title first is upon my management.”

SELECT BIG STRIKERS' RESULTS

Aldin Muzei def. Jamil Kayiwa

Fahad Mayombwe def. Ibrahim Biiso

Serwada Sadam Mukasa def. Joseph Kasule

Kenneth Lukyamuzi def. Philly Musene

Derrick Mayanja def. Fred Okou