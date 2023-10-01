Segawa dominates title defence

Sula ‘The Technician’ Segawa is a hot, contagious, deadly, skillful boxer. All the above were displayed Saturday night during a WBC USA featherweight title defence against Ghana's Prince Dzanie at the Patapsco Arena, Baltimore Maryland USA.



Fighting from the red corner, Segawa claimed victory from a unanimous decision by all three judges. Two judges ruled 100-90 and one 99-91 all in favour of Uganda's proud son who is based in Silver Springs, Maryland USA.



Segawa started strong with beautiful combinations and a consistent jab registering early dominance against Dzanie whose right eye got a cut 40 seconds into the first round.



From this point until the end of 10 rounds, it was a lethargic performance by Dzanie, who was never allowed to get into any kind of rhythm. Segawa's punches were coming in such a quick succession that Dzanie couldn’t deal with.



Segawa's jab was such an effective weapon for the night. So effective that by round three, Dzanie had a second cut, this time on his nose.



At no stage did Segawa's lead look fragile, he was throwing in a lot of unanswered punches and mid-way through the fight, he was clearly ahead.



Momentum is very important in everything, especially in sports. Dzanie lost it and Segawa gained it to improve his fearsome record to 16-3-1.



The two-time title holder is so brilliant, he looked really good on Saturday night. He is so talented and skilled. Certainly, the sky's the limit.