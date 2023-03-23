Batball Open earns nationwide nod

Going by the tagline; ‘Carving pathways to create runways for cricket talent to take off in Uganda’, Batball have largely been a somewhat alien organisation for many young cricketers since they started operations in 2021.

Working under the auspices of Uganda Cricket Association (UCA), Batball worked to promote, brand and add pomp to the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Challenge League B (WCLB) that was hosted in Kampala – June last year. Barring a couple of prior visits to schools and playing a cameo role at the last edition of the Schools Cricket Week in Jinja, the WCLB seemed to be their initiation proper and forthwith real ground breaker.

Fast forward, Batball have become more proactive with former UCA CEO Martin Ondeko now running traffic as the Chief Operations Officer (COO).

With CEO Aakarshit Madaan and Director Virendra Thakur working in tandem partnership with Ondeko, more programmes that positively impact youth and societies where the gentleman’s game is being played are being emitted by Batball.

Their product; the Batball Open is currently the talk of town with games being played under the T10 format and all games broadcast on Batball.Tv with only players Under-19 eligible to participate.

Different causes

From fighting Gender Based Violence (GBV) at the East Edition held at Soroti Cricket Oval on December 10-11 last year, the Batball Open proceeded to preach the message of avoiding early teenage pregnancies during the Nile Edition at Jinja SSS on December 17-18. And now, with the festivities and holiday season done and dusted, Batball have started off where they left off.

Two weeks ago, the North Edition was held at St Joseph’s College Layibi from March 4-5 with the Agak franchise taking honours.

And last weekend at Entebbe Oval, the Central Edition took centre stage at the lakeside oval in Entebbe with Team Akusamagizi – The Pied Kingfisher rallying from a poor return on Day One to overrun Kalooli (Marabou stork) by 25 runs at the well-attended final as the players donned jerseys with a message to fight the HIV/Aids scourge.

Tourism & cultural promotion

“All the teams have been given bird names that each particular region associates with,” explained COO Ondeko.

“These events are intra-regional. Each region will select a team of 16 that will play in the Batball X which is an inter-regional event and will last seven days. The best players from Batball X will play in Batball Maxx. This is an event which will have two franchise teams. Batball Open and X will be annual events as we look to make the cricket pathways clear for the players and create a bigger player base.”

The next stop will be the West Edition on April 7-8 at Nyakasura School with Roke Telkom, Cricket Without Boundaries, Marylebone Cricket Club Foundation and India Juris as partners for the event aimed at ensuring cricket remains simple, fun and for everyone.

Champions Per Edition

Central: Akasumagizi

North: Agak

Nile: Buutu

East: Ejibat

TEAMS PER REGION

Central Edition: Naddibanga (Hamerkop), Ensega (Hooded Vulture), Akasumagizi (Pied Kingfisher), Kalooli (Marabou stork)

North Edition: Agak (Crow), Tula (Owl), Okwik (Egret), Ocwak (Weaver Bird),

Nile Edition: Empungu (Eagles), Buutu (South Ground Hornbill), Amakubi (Hawks), Amakokotazi (Turacos)