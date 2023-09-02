ICC Cricket World Cup trophy's lasting impact on Ugandans

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) are hopeful the recent World Cup Trophy Tour will endear them not just to more youngsters playing the game but to a larger elite fan base that will attract government support and the corporate world to come through and support the development and growth of the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ right from the grassroots.

The Pearl of Africa was chosen as one of the 18 countries to host the World Cup Trophy globally from June 27 and just among three from Africa.

Legacy assured

Uganda got its fair share of hosting the game’s ‘Holy Grail’ from August 26-28 across the country with a series of activities that UCA and its partners aimed at showcasing the country’s rich culture as well as its tourism potential.

“We have killed so many birds with one stone and this trophy leaves a lasting legacy,” said UCA chairman Michael Nuwagaba.

“It has built belief in the younger generations that it’s possible to play at the highest level. And when you look at marketing, it has opened up Uganda to the world especially to those that previously didn’t know anything about our country. We hope to build on its monumental visit and grow the game further.