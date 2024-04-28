National Open: Cobap checks Lukanga's dominance with Elites victory

Cobap Boxing Club were no match for Lukanga in the overall standings but cannot stop celebrating snatching the Elites trophy from the jaws of the marauding giants at the National Open Boxing finals Saturday night.

Such was Cobap's readiness for the epic victory moment that the entire team: coaches and boxers, except those in the ring, abandoned the traditional sportswear and sported uniform kitenge shirts, a perfectly unique attire that gave them a distinct and smart look inside the fairly filled Lugogo Indoor Arena.

Of the 12 Cobap boxers who entered the Elites competition, two settled for bronze having dropped out in the semis, seven reached the finals and three bagged gold medals. That means four got silver.

A commendable performance that fetched 32 points, one above giants UPDF and 10 above the dominant Lukanga, who swept everything in the Novices and Intermediates tournaments late last year.

Cobap will especially thank welterweight Nuhu Batte, flyweight Ivan Kimera and heavyweight newcomer Jonathan Galiwango, who won gold to boost the club's trophy opportunities.

Cobap could even have done better if bantamweight Benon Balyegesa was not denied victory against East Coast's Joel Mudenya, but coach Kalyango will not cry for the spilt crumbs when a whole loaf is in full grasp.

Tumusime celebrates his victory over Owen Kibira.

"The boys have really done an amazing job. I think we surely deserved this victory," Kalyango told Daily Monitor.

"After losing the Novices and Intermediates trophies to Lukanga, we assessed our weaknesses and strengths. We prepared well through several friendlies and trained really hard. We also chose the best 12 from the lot. And here we are."



Meanwhile, Lukanga won the Juniors, Youths and Girls categories to win the overall trophy with a massive 121 points with second-placed Cobap managing just 59 points, followed by UPDF on 44.

University of Pain's Grace Nankinga and UPDF's Harold Mukuye were chosen the best female and male boxers respectively. Warren Nsubuga was the best coach while Benjamin Asizu was the best ring official.

National Open Standings



Elites: Cobap 32 points, UPDF 31, Lukanga 22, East Coast 22

Youths: Lukanga 52, Sparks 18, Cobap 13, Zebra 11

Juniors: Lukanga 47, Cobap 19, UPDF 13, Sparks 9

Girls: Lukanga 31, UPDF 16, Arua 12, Univ. of Pain 10