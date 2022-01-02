Massive year for cricket

Photo Of The Year. The Cricket Cranes shocked their juniors (Baby Cricket Cranes) when the latter arrived at Entebbe International Airport by offering them a guard of honour after they qualified for the World Cup. PHOTOS/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Darren Allan Kyeyune

What you need to know:

  • Season Of Highs. The Cricket Cranes won two ICC T20 tournaments to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Zimbabwe next year whereas the Baby Cricket Cranes (U-19s) will be in the Caribbean this month to make the nation’s third appearance at the big showpiece.

For all that cricket didn’t get at the regional and global stage in 2020, certainly because of the coronavirus pandemic, the sport achieved in 2021.

