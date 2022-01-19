More lessons for Baby Cricket Cranes

What next? For the fourth match running Uganda bowled well but batting woes surfaced in the West Indies.  PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • As Uganda drop to the Plate Cup with a final group game to come against four-time winners India on Saturday, Thawi believes his boys are going to pick a lot more from this too cricket class. 

Being bottom of any table is not rosy for anyone in sport. And whereas Uganda is now out of the quest for the main trophy at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies, coach Ivan Thawithemwira still has his held held high. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.